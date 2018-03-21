Council approves Civil Service appointments

The Civil Service Commission is now back to capacity following the approval of two new members during Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

The appointments of Galen Wiser and Deb Finn were unanimously approved by the council. The two replace Dr. Andria Cooper and Lois Shelton on the commission and bring the total number of members to five. The commission is responsible for the hiring (and firing if necessary) of members of the Wayne Police Department.

An application for a liquor license for the Wayne Country & Golf Club was approved. The action was necessary because of a new description for the clubhouse.

A presentation from American Broadband representatives included updates on what the company has done in regard to service in the past year and future plans.

Pam Adams, Marketing Manager/ account Executive; Shane Morris, Network Operations Manager; and Cory Sandoz, Supervisor spoke to the council on the upgrades completed to significantly increase the capacity (speed) of internet services both in the community and outside of town.

Morris also fielded questions about slow internet speeds. He said he encourages customers to contact the office to determine if an increase is needed in bandwidth. All inquiries are handled on a case-by-case basis and the company offers a 30-day trial to determine the best package based on usage.

The council approved the application of Dennis Mosely to the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department. Mosely, who is employed at Great Dane Trailers, moved to Wayne from California several years ago. His membership brings the total number of members on the department to 31 and one cadet.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.