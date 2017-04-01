Council approves block grant application

In a meeting that lasted only one half hour, the Wayne City Council approved a Community Development Block Grant application, accepted the city's property and casualty insurance package and took action to bid out the Logan Creek project.

Due to remodeling at Wayne City Hall, the meeting was held at the Wayne Senior Center.

Jeff Christiansen with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District spoke to the council on the fact that the city of Wayne had turned over the city's Revolving Loan Fund money to the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NNEDD). The NNEDD administers the block grant applications and makes recommendations to the cities within its district in regard to the amount and terms of loans.

The block grant loan in the amount of $70,000 is being requested by Josh and Martina Swanson and Michael and Angie Urwiler for the purchase of Glen's Auto Body and Service. The new owners plan to call the business Auto Anatomy Alternatives, LLC.

Christensen told the council that the NNEDD had previously loaned money to Swan's Apparel and The Jug Store. He also noted that the committee had recommended a 20 year loan with a four percent interest rate.

Following the public hearing on the request, the council voted unanimously to approve the application.

Council members also approved the 2017 Property and Casualty Insurance Package as presented by Northeast Nebraska Insurance at the council's Dec. 20 meeting.

Steve Rames with McLaury Engineering, Inc. spoke to the council on the work that has been done in regard to the Logan Creek Project. He noted that information on the work to be done has been submitted to the Corp of Engineers. He told council members that the plan is to have the project bid before March 18 and the work completed within a year after that.

Council members also set Feb. 10-11 as the dates for the annual Council Retreat.

Approval was also given to the appointment of Michelle Davison and Cory Sandoz to the Planning Commission. They will replace outgoing members Jill Sweetland and Rochelle Rogers-Spann.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Senior Center.