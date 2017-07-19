Council approves agreement with Country Club

Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the city of Wayne and the Wayne Country Club highlighted Tuesday's Wayne City Council meeting.

Rusty Parker, representing the Board of Directors of the Wayne Country Club, spoke to the council and shared information on the history of the relationship between the Country Club and the city of Wayne. He told those in attendance at the meeting that in 1941 a donation of 60 acres was made to the city with the intention of using the land for a park, swimming pool and golf course. While all these projects were not completed, a golf course was constructed and golf has been available in Wayne since 1948.

Parker also explained the process the Country Club Board of Directors has gone through in the last year in an effort to raise funds for a renovation/addition to the Club House. This includes soliciting $340,000 in donations and pledges for the project and obtaining $150,000 in LB840 funds.

To move the project forward, the clubhouse is being donated to the city of Wayne and the Country Club will then lease the clubhouse. Funds donated to the project will go through the city and therefore be eligible for tax benefits.

Parker said remodeling and improving the current clubhouse, which was built in 1968, would allow for more use of both the clubhouse and the golf course.

It was emphasized that no city tax dollars will be used for the renovation and the project would be completed with the funds available.

In other action, a resolution was approved for the redevelopment plan for the Grainland Estates Project. This project will include the construction of 10 duplexes in an area along Grainland Road in the southwest portion of Wayne.

Ordinances were also approved on first reading in regard to parking on the north side of Clark Street.

Council members set a date of Tuesday, Aug. 29 for a joint meeting with the city of Wakefield board members, Northeast Power District Board members and Wayne City Council members in regard to the future of electricity purchases. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and is scheduled to take place at the Wayne Fire Hall.

Mayor Ken Chamberlain presented a number of names to serve on a "Lagoon Use" committee and a "Old Pool Use" committee.

Named to the "Lagoon Use" committee were Jean Dorcey, Mike Carnes, Mike Burris, Jill Brodersen and BJ Woehler.

Named to the "Old Pool Use" committee were Melissa Derechailo, Kessi Hanson, Kathy Mohlfeld, Katie Wynia, Brad Wieland, Diane Wurdinger, Carissa Sokol, Adam Hoffman, Brad Jones, Deb Finn, Jill Brodersen, Tony Cantrell, BJ Woehler, Brian Frevert and Jason Karsky.

Anyone else interested in serving on these committees is asked to contact Mayor Chamberlain.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.