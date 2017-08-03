Council accepts bid for electrical distribution projec

A light agenda resulted in a relatively short meeting for Wayne City Council members on Tuesday.

A bid was awarded to a Minnesota company for the "West Inner and East Inner Distribution Project."

Tim Sutton, Electric Distribution Superintendent, told the council that four bids had been received and the recommendation was to accept the low bid of $690,290.43 from Karin Peterson Power Line Contracting, LLC.

Work is scheduled to begin on the project in late April or early May and continue into 2018. The project involves boring into the ground and placing electrical lines underground.

There are several areas of the city involved including an area in the south central portion of the city, between Douglas and Sherman Street to the north end of town. This will involve approximately 10 blocks in this area. The second area runs from the Power Plant east to the lagoon and then north to an area between Dearborn and Walnut Street.

Council members tabled an agenda item that would have amended or adjusted the amount the city would contribute to the cost of employees' health insurance.

The item had previously been discussed in regard to offering incentives to employees who got physicals and those who were non-tobacco users.

Several other options were discussed at Tuesday's meeting, and the city's ability to legally ask certain things of the employees was questioned.

Currently, an individual with a single plan pays $88 per month for coverage and an employee with family coverage pays $340 per month.

Additional discussion will take place at a future meeting.

Council members approved the job description for a cook to be hired to prepare meals at the Wayne Senior Center.

This person will work 29 hours per week and the job would begin sometime in mid-June as the Senior Center will begin preparing meals in-house in July.

Anthony Cantrell, on behalf of Waye High School, was given permission to block off a portion of East 10th Street from Angel Avenue to Hillside Drive on Saturday, April 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. An electric vehicle rally is scheduled to take place that day in the Bankcard Center parking lot.

An agenda item regarding the purchase of wind turbine power from a Nebraska wind turbine project was tabled because all the information needed to make a decision was not yet available to the city.

Bryce Meyer, Director of the Wayne Community Activity Center, spoke to the council on a proposal to amend the fees for the use of key fobs at the Activity Center and the swimming pool fees for 2017.

Meyer said a one-time, $5 fee will be charged for those who already have the fobs at the time of their membership renewal. Those seeking new memberships will be charged a one-time $10 fee if they wish to have a fob.

Swimming pool rates were set to allow those two years and younger to swim for free with a paid adult.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Senior Center.