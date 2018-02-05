Costs of recycling highlight council meeting

After the swearing in of a new member, the Wayne City Council spent a considerable amount of time discussing the future costs of recycling.

Tuesday's meeting began with Nick Muir taking the oath of office. He was appointed to fill the Ward 4 position following Jill Brodersen's move to mayor of the city of Wayne. He will remain in this position until the November elections.

Council members spent considerable time listening to presentations and comments on the future of recycling for the city of Wayne.

Bernie and Leonard Gill, with Gill Hauling, and Scott Van, who owns a recycling facility in LeMars, Iowa, spoke to the council on the history of recycling and noted that due to the change in markets for recycled products, prices have dropped drastically.

The issue was brought before the council due to the fact that the Transfer Station agreement with Gill Hauling is up for renewal.

Leonard Gill told the council that while the costs to take the recycled materials to LeMars are less than those when these items had to be transported to Omaha or Sioux Falls, the costs are continuing to go up and his business needs to account for that expense.

"We are now to the point where recycling can no longer be free. We (Gill Hauling and the city of Wayne) need to sit down in the next 30 days and have further discussion on how to handle recycling," Leonard said.

Sandy Brown with the Wayne Green Team said that she is "thrilled that people are bringing recyclable materials in to the Transfer Station to reduce waste. I see this as another amenity to the citizens of Wayne."

Following the discussion, council members voted to table taking any action on the resolution for the agreement. It will be brought back for discussion at the June 5 meeting.

In other action, the council gave its approval for street closures for activities surrounding Henoween (July 13) and the Chicken Show (July 14).

Irene Fletcher, Assistant Director of Wayne Area Economic Development, told the council that the request is the same as in the past and includes the designating of an area on Third Street between Main Street and Pearl Street as handicap parking on Friday evening.

Permission was given to the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department to burn a house on East 14th Street on either Sunday, June 10 or Sunday, June 24. The house will be burned as a training event for the department and will require 14th Street to be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.