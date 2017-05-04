Construction ensues for new locker rooms at Wayne High

Wayne Junior-Senior High School has seen some major changes in the last five years, such as the addition that houses the middle school and this year is no exception. While nothing is being added on, the boys and girls locker rooms will be receiving a much needed renovation.

“We’ve talked about our locker room situation since we’ve remodeled the high school which was about five years ago,” Mark Lenihan, Superintendent of Wayne Community Schools, said. “When we moved the junior high over to this building, we realized that we had a shortfall with our locker rooms; they weren’t quite up to where we wanted them or needed them to be.”

To plan for this renovation and for it to be okayed, the rooms needed to be ADA compliant, follow fire code and be equal as per Title IX requirements.

During the planning process, there were lengthy discussions on how to make it work with the school board, facility committee, architects, school administrators, physical education teachers and the career tech education teachers about what was needed in the locker rooms.

“This will be a really nice improvement. We host a lot of district events, basketball playoff games, the winter holiday tournament and when we have a boys or girls doubleheader in basketball, to be able to have four rooms that are separate from each other and be able to have everything you need was important,” Lenihan said.

The renovation will rework the existing space so that a new classroom can be constructed and used for the agriculture classes that will start next year. A trophy case with five panels will be located there as well to display future FFA trophies or Power Drive trophies on the sides. The center of the case will have enough room for a Power Drive car to be on display.

The locker rooms will have new ceiling tiles and light fixtures along with heating and cooling systems put in for better circulation among the overall updates happening. The auto shop will also have a new heating and exhaust system put in place too.

“We actually closed the boys locker rooms down and so they’re starting the demolition in the boys side and we’re in kind of a tight squeeze right now. We only have two rooms that all the 7-12 boys are in, in one of the areas, and all of the 7-12 girls are in the other,” Lenihan said. “In the spring time, the locker room use isn’t quite as heavy as it is in the fall. It’s a good time to do it right now so we can get started and finish before August when school starts.”

The renovation began the last week of March and will continue into the summer. The end date for the renovation is slated for Aug. 1. This should allow for fall practices to start as scheduled on Aug. 7.