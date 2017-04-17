Congeniality Award presented

Ashley Rewinkel, an employee at State Nebraska Bank, received the first quarter Congeniality Award during Friday's Chamber Coffee.

The award was presented by Jeany Harris, Chairperson of the Wayne Ambassadors.

Rewinkel was recognized for her ability to make connections with people in the community and the fact that because she grew up in the area, knows the customers.

Rewinkel said she was surprised by the award, but became suspicious when her mother and several other bank employees arrived at Chamber Coffee.

The Congeniality Award is presented four times a year by the Ambassadors to someone within a business who embodies the spirit of an ambassador to the community.