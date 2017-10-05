Computer purchases, policy updates on board agenda

Students and teachers at Wayne Community Schools will benefit from new computers following action taken during Monday's meeting of the Board of Education.

A quote of $67,594.84 was accepted from Sterling Computers for lap tops for teachers in the district. The current computers being used are approximately six years old and many are no longer functioning.

The funding for the purchase will come from both the budgeted amount in the General Fund and depreciation funds.

A second quote from Sterling Computers for Chromebooks and accessories was accepted during the meeting.

The $28,447 will be used to purchase Chromebooks for students at the high school, as well as a cart for use at the elementary school. Additional accessories will also be purchased.

This purchase will be paid for from the General Fund.

The board continued its update of policies for the school.

In discussion the 4000 series policies, Superintendent Mark Lenihan told the board that the committee found a number of changes that were necessary. He noted that he liked the way the Perry Law Firm (which is assisting with the update) have the policies laid out. He also said that while conducting the review, the committee found several policies that the school did not have.

A land transfer between Wayne Community Schools and the city of Wayne was completed during the meeting.

City Planner Joel Hansen spoke to the board and explained the need for the transfer.

He noted that during the construction of the new swimming pool, it was determined that some of the school's property was being used by the city and additionally, some of the track area being used by the school was actually owned by the city.

The land transfer involves three parcels of land - two of which will be given to the city by the school and one which will be given to the school by the city.

The land in question is nearly equal in size and will allow the city to work on a one way street through the area this summer.

Superintendent Lenihan thanked Hansen and the city staff for the work on this project and said "the cooperation has been wonderful."

The board approved the list of graduates for 2017, pending completion of necessary coursework and noted that graduation ceremonies will take place on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. in Rice Auditorium on the Wayne State College campus.

Preliminary information was shared by the Facility/Safety Committee on the possibility of placing a basketball court on the east side of the elementary school.

Two options were discussed and it was noted that three pledges have been received in regard to financing the project. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, June 12 at 5 p.m. in the junior-senior high school library.