Community celebrations recognizes accomplishments

From food to casino games and presentations, Sunday's Community Celebration offered the opportunity for individuals to come together for an evening of festivities and recognition.

Highlights of the evening included the naming of the 2017 Citizen, Patron and Educator of the Year, along with the Business of the Year.

Judge Robert "Bob" Ensz was named Citizen of the Year; the Providence Medical Center Ambulance Crew earned the Patron of the Year honor and Misty Beair, Special Education Director at Wayne Community Schools was selected as the Educator of the Year.

This year's Business of the Year was actually awarded to four businesses - all owned by Lukas Rix and Mark Kanitz. The two are owners of Rustic Treasures, The Coffee Shoppe, Thrift Warehouse and 1912 Emporium.

The theme for the annual celebration this year was "Winning in Wayne" and focused on the positive accomplishments throughout the community in the past year.