Community came out to celebrate 'Flourishing' Wayne
Mon, 01/28/2019 - 11:15am Sarah Lentz
Wayne Area Economic Development hosted the annual chamber banquet Sunday, Jan. 27 at the Beaumont Event and Concert Hall. The event featured a silent auction, dessert auction and of course community awards. Winners were as follows:
Patron of the Year: Wayne Municipal Airport
Business of the Year: Providence Medical Center
Educator of the Year: Courtney Maas
Citizens of the Year: The Hasemann family
Matt Ley was also recognized as the outgoing chamber president.