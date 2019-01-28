Community came out to celebrate 'Flourishing' Wayne

Wayne Area Economic Development hosted the annual chamber banquet Sunday, Jan. 27 at the Beaumont Event and Concert Hall. The event featured a silent auction, dessert auction and of course community awards. Winners were as follows:

Patron of the Year: Wayne Municipal Airport

Business of the Year: Providence Medical Center

Educator of the Year: Courtney Maas

Citizens of the Year: The Hasemann family

Matt Ley was also recognized as the outgoing chamber president.