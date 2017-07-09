Commissioners approve budget with lowest tax dollar request since 2013

In a recent meeting of the Wayne County Board of Commissioners, the 2017-2018 budget totaling $21,606,880 was approved.

This budget has the lowest tax dollar request since 2013 at $4,590,091.02. The 3.8 percent decrease dropped the tax dollar request by $177,298.72.

This decrease comes in spite of the valuation of the county overall jumping $3.9 million to total $1,908,675,422.

Changes to the general fund's cash reserve came in an attempt to offset new legislation that no longer allows the county to levy against delinquent taxes. Those monies were used as a general fund of sorts as they came in.

The general fund's cash reserve increased from $600,000 to an even $1 million, but $300,000 of that jump was covered by a transfer of inheritance tax monies to avoid any increase in the tax dollar request.

Also included in the general fund for the upcoming year is the funds necessary to hire another Sheriff's Deputy and all the equipment, including cruiser, that is required for such a position.

Another area of the budget discussed was the county's improvement fund, which includes the completion of the new garage and upcoming courthouse security upgrades.

Future plans for the fund include masonry work on the courthouse exterior, chiller replacement, concrete replacement in some places as well as courthouse security measures and roof replacement on the courthouse.

In other news, community liaison Jerad Reimers gave an update on Congressman Adrain Smith's office and asked the commissioners to share any concerns with him so he could relay them to Congressman Smith.

Bids were received for a new tandem axle semi for Commissioner Jim Rabe's district. Nearly 20 bids came in, forcing the commissioners to table the issue until a spread sheet showing all the details of each bid could be made.

Highway Superintendent Mark Casey gave a brief update on bridge projects around the county including the Carroll bridge, which now has a deck poured. Completion on the project is looking like end of September, according to Casey.

The next meeting of the Wayne County Board of Commissioners will take place Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Wayne County Courthouse.