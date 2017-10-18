Club house renovation, sign purchase debated

How to finance the addition/remodel of the Wayne Country Club Clubhouse and what the message sign at the Community Activity Center should look like were among the items debated at Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

Rusty Parker, representing the Wayne County Club, spoke to the council on the work that has been done in the past year in securing funding for the remodeling and upgrade of the current club house.

He told the council that $340,000 in pledges have been obtained from Country Club members and others and the city has granted the project $150,000 in LB840 funds.

The project went out for bids and one bid was received, in the amount of $569,000.

Following discussion with the contractor and adjusting some of the project specifications, it was determined that with allowances for furniture, the project could be completed with $550,000.

"We (the Country Club board) have made a decision to be fiscally responsible. Realistically, we are $60 -75,000 short to have enough to complete the project," Parker said. "We are looking for options and open to suggestions. After checking with the city, we were informed that there is an additional $60,000 left in the LB 840 fund and would like to know if that is a funding source we should revisit."

Council members offered several opinions on how to move forward. Among these were to look into the use of LB 840 funds or for the city to find a way to fund the additional costs as a loan to the country club. All seemed to be in agreement on the value the golf course brings to the city.

Additionally, Parker told the council that the committee will continue its fundraising efforts.

Council members again debated the purchase of an LED message center for the Wayne Community Center (CAC).

At its last meeting, the council had asked CAC Director Bryce Meyer to get more information from the companies who had submitted bids for the sign.

At Tuesday's meeting, Meyer explained some information he had obtained and discussed the differences in the bids that had been received.

Council member Cale Giese told the council that upgrading the current static sign is a better option and that "$20,000 is over-kill for what is basically a 'turn here' sign."

Council member Jason Karsky said he felt the money for the purchase of an LED sign was "a good investment and would be a way to communicate with those using the facility."

Following a lengthy discussion, council members voted 7-1 to accept a bid from Ace Signs for just over $21,000 for the sign.

Luke Virgil, Wayne Area Economic Development Director, spoke to the council on agenda items relating to the upcoming Christmas on Main/Parade of Lights event.

Virgil asked for permission for temporary use of the highway for the parade and permission to prohibit parking on Main Street in the 200 Block of Main Street from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for the event.

Both requests were unanimously approved.

Council members also approved the appointment of Nick Hochstein and Jason Schulz to the Planning Commission. Montana Hill and Wayne Briner were approved for membership in the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department and Avianna Jones-Doring was approved as a member of the department's cadet program.

Approval was given to the Sharp Shooters 4-H Club to conduct archery practice in the basement of the Eagles Club from now through April of 2018.

Eric Frye, instructor for the club, spoke to the council on the space available in the facility and the safety precautions that would be taken.

It was noted that the liability would be with the club and not the city.

The final item at Tuesday's meeting was a presentation from Nolan Kruse on his proposed Eagle Scout project.

This would involve placing two benches north of the main entrance to the Wayne Public Library as both an Eagle Scout project and a memorial to Donna Liska.

Kruse explained what his plan was and asked the city for approximately 350 city bricks and gravel for the project.

Following several questions from council members, the request was granted.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.