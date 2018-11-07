Home / News / City sprucing up for Chicken Show

Wed, 07/11/2018 - 8:36am claraosten

With the 38th annual Wayne Chicken Show just days away, city crews are busy sprucing up the town in anticipation of the thousands of expected visitors and are preparing to welcome everyone to "Fabulous Wayne America."

On Wednesday morning city crews, with assistance from the Wayne Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol, re-painted the white cross-walk areas on Main Street.

Earlier this week crews swept the streets up and down Main Street and other work has been and/or will be completed before Friday when Henoween festivities get underway.

