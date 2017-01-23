City issues snow plow alert **UPDATED**

Due to the snow fall forecast and predicted wind speeds, the City of Wayne is declaring a snow plow alert starting at noon, Tuesday Jan. 24 until further notice for all on-street parking within the City of Wayne. All vehicles should be removed from the city streets to allow the Street crews to remove snow the entire width of the streets.

***

As the weather continues to threaten area activities and events, we will keep a running list here as we receive updates, newest updates will go at the top.

Family First Dental of Wayne will be closing at noon today.

Wayne Community Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. today

Tuesday evening's wrestling dual in Wayne against Winside has been postponed until January 31st, along with Parent's Night.

Winside Public Schools called off school for today earlier in the morning.