Christmas storm downs trees, causes electrical outages

While Christmas snow storms are not unheard of, a thunderstorm on Christmas day is considerably more unusual.

Area residents were greeted with rain, thunder and wind on Christmas.

As the winds increased throughout the evening a number of trees were damaged or up-rooted, including one on the Wayne State College campus.

Farm buildings throughout the area received damage and many residents were without power on Christmas night. Power in Wayne was restored quickly, while residents in outlying areas spent several hours in the dark.

Monday morning saw much colder temperatures and continued windy conditions, although the sun made its appearance to lessen the feeling of winter.