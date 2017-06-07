Chicken Show to support Nebraska's birthday celebration

"Egg-ceptional," "no fowling," and "the yolk's on you" are expressions that will be very common on the streets of Wayne this weekend during the 37th annual Wayne Chicken Show.

Months of planning, scratching for ideas, and discussion will come to fruition at this year's Chicken Show, which is set for July 7-9.

Chosen as the theme for this year's event is "Good Life - Great Place to Roost" which coincides with events across the state as part of the year-long celebration of Nebraska's 150th birthday.

This year's festivities begin on Henoween, Friday, July 7.

A Flea Market/Sidewalk Sale will take place on Main Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a variety of items available.

The weekly Chamber Coffee will be held in the alley in the 200 block of Main Street at 10 a.m.

Chicken related stories and crafts will be available at the Wayne Public Library at 4 p.m. and a pie and ice cream social will be hosted by the Eastern Star Chapter 194 in the North Meeting Room of the Wayne City Auditorium.

Wine tasting will take place at the Diamond Center/Flowers and Wine.

Food of all types, games and inflatables, along with several craft venders will be scattered throughout the downtown area.

An information booth will be set up under the Chamber gazebo in the downtown area on Friday night and at Bressler Park on Saturday.

Evening activities get underway at 6 p.m. with the World's Largest Chicken Dance, led by the Wayne State College and Wayne High School Cheer Squads.

The always popular Cement Chicken Auction will take place at 6:30 p.m. for more than 20 decorated chickens, many of which are being decorated to match this year's theme.

An addition to this year's Cement Chicken Auction will be a number of 'chicks' - smaller versions of the cement chickens - that have been decorated by youth in the area.

Pizza Hut's Saucy Hot Wing Eating Contest will follow the auction with those planning to take part asked to register at Pizza Hut or at their booth in the Food Court.

Free entertainment for the evening will be provided by The String Beans. They will provide music on the stage at Third and Main Streets beginning at 8:30 p.m. The Light Up the Sky Fireworks Display will be lit from the area near the Summer Sports Complex.

Saturday's egg-stravaganza begins with the 5K Chicken Run at Providence Medical Center. Participants can register at www.allsportcentral.com

The Kiwanis Omelet Feed will be held in the downtown area again this year. Omelets will be served from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the empty lot on the east side of the street in the 100 Block of Main Street.

An airport fly-in will be conducted at the Wayne Airport on both Saturday and Sunday.

Weather permitting, free Young Eagles Plane Rides will be available at the Wayne Municipal Airport from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to those children ages 8-17 with parental consent, the rides are sponsored by the EAA Chapter 291 from Martin Field in South Sioux City.

This year's Chicken Show Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Like in the past, the route will start at 1st and Main Streets and will continue north on Main until 10th Street where it turns west and goes past Bressler Park. Registrations are available online.

A Quilt Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, across the street from Bressler Park.

Inflatables and arts, craft and food vendors will be scattered throughout the park with a wide variety of items available for purchase.

Live chickens will be on display at Bressler Park throughout the day and several contests involving live chickens, including a crowing contest, chicken flying contest and biggest, littlest and most unusual egg contest will take place in the southeast corner of the park.

In addition to live chickens, a petting zoo will be part of this year's Chicken Show. It will be also be located in Bressler Park.

The noon entertainment will be provided by the E-Z-B Quartet.

Free ice cream bars will be provided by Great Dane Trailers.

One of the new events for this year's Chicken Show will not take place at Bressler Park.

"Truckin' Through Nebraska: Mobile Children's Museum will be located on the Wayne State College campus, near the Carhart Science Building. The interactive museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The mobile museum is one of the activities connected with Nebraska's 150th birthday celebration and is traveling across the state this summer.

Registration for the National Cluck-Off and the Hard Boiled Egg Eating Contest begins at noon with the afternoon contests set to begin at 1 p.m.

Planetarium Shows and science activities will be held in the Carhart Science building on the Wayne State College campus at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Free tickets for these events will be available at the information booth.

A Partners Pitch Tournament will be held at the Wayne Eagles Club in downtown Wayne beginning at 1 p.m. Contact the club at (402) 375-9956 for more information.

Afternoon contests include Chicken Scratch for prizes, Best Chicken Legs on a Human, The National Cluck Off, The Hard Boiled Egg Eating Contest, Rubber Chicken Chuck, Egg Toss and Egg Drop/Catch.

Saturday's festivities wrap up with a Sons of Satan performance from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Wayne City Auditorium, and will be hosted by the Wayne Community Schools Foundation.

Sunday, July 9 is the final day of this year's Chicken Show and the majority of the activities will take place at the Wayne Municipal Airport.

The Crowing Motors Car Show is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with all vehicles welcome. Prizes will be awarded on spectator vote.

The Last Cluck Poker Run begins at 1 p.m. with cars leaving from the airport. Proceeds from this event will benefit a local charity.

A Quilt Trunk Show, entitled "Stories of Inspiration" will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Information will be presented by Diane Gubbels.

More information on the 37th annual Wayne Chicken Show can be found at www.chickenshow.com or by emailing info@wayneworks.org.