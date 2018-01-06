Chautauqua coming to Wayne

Humanities Nebraska is bringing The Nebraska Chautauqua to Wayne June 7-10. Presentations each night will take place in Ramsey Theatre on the campus of Wayne State College.

The theme for this year's event is World War I: Legacies of a Forgotten War and is part of a multi-year Chautauqua series presented by Humanities Nebraska (HN) throughout the state. A similar event will take place in Sidney June 14-17.

The event offers the public an opportunity to come together to develop a better understanding of the lasting influences of the Great War.

Five scholars will explore and discuss with the community the lasting impacts of the Great War and how those events affect Americans today. Each evening Woodrow Wilson will moderate one of four presentations of the following historical figures: author Edith Wharton, activist W.E. B. Du Bois, politician William Jennings Bryan and social reformer Jane Addams.

In addition to HN scholars, the event includes an opportunity for local youth to research local historical figures.

Ride Into History, a historical performance touring troupe of Ann Birney and Joyce Thierer of Admire, Kan. will work with youth to research and make presentations featuring members of the community who had an impact on local history.

These youth will begin meeting on Monday, June 4 at WSC and meet each day from 1 to 5 p.m. prior to their performance on Friday, June 8 before the scholars' presentation.

The following is a brief listing of the activities taking place throughout the week.

Thursday, May 31 through Sunday, June 3 "Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero” animated film, the Majestic Theatre, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 4 — Music of the WWI Era: 1914-1918” by Jack Imdieke, Wayne Senior Center, 410 N Pearl Street, 11:30 a.m.; Youth Chautauqua Camp, Wayne Public Library *Preregistration required, 1 to 5 p.m.; “Remembering the Family Story” workshop, hosted by the Wayne State College Department of Language and Literature, Wayne Public Library, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 5 — Youth Chautauqua Camp, Wayne Public Library, 1 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 6 — Youth Chautauqua Camp, Wayne Public Library, 1 to 5 p.m.; Meet the Chautauquans, Ramsey Theatre, Peterson Fine Arts Building, Wayne State College, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 7 — Men of Bronze: Black Units in WWI,” Charles Everett Pace (Adult Workshop), Gardner Building, Room 115, WSC, 10:30 a.m.; Picketing the President,” Helen Lewis (Adult Workshop), Gardner Building, Room 115, WSC, 12:30 p.m.; Youth Chautauqua Camp, Wayne Public Library, 1 to 5 p.m.; “Women of WWI,” Karen Vuranch (Adult Workshop), Gardner Building, Room 115, WSC, 2 p.m.; The Front Porch Pickers, Ramsey Theatre, Peterson Fine Arts Building, WSC, 6:30 p.m.; Paul Vickery as President Woodrow Wilson, Ramsey Theatre, Peterson Fine Arts Building, WSC, 7 p.m.; An evening with William Jennings Bryan (Ted Kachel), Ramsey Theatre, Peterson Fine Arts Building, WSC, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 8 — “WWI Weapons,” Paul Vickery (Adult Workshop), Gardner Building, Room 115, WSC, 10:30 a.m.; “Opposition to the Great War,” Ted Kachel (Adult Workshop), Gardner Building, Room 115, WSC, 12:30 p.m.; Youth Chautauqua Camp, Ramsey Theatre, Wayne State College, 1 to 7 p.m.; “Winning Hearts and Minds,” Charles Everett Pace (Adult Workshop), Gardner Building, Room 115, WSC, 2 p.m.; Meal by Rotary Club of Wayne, Willow Bowl, Wayne State College (free will donation), 5:30 p.m.; Youth Chautauqua presentations, Ramsey Theatre, Peterson Fine Arts Building, WSC, 6 p.m.; Paul Vickery as President Woodrow Wilson, Ramsey Theatre, Peterson Fine Arts Building, WSC, 7:15 p.m.; An evening with Jane Addams (Helen Lewis), Ramsey Theatre, Peterson Fine Arts Building, WSC, 7:30 p.m.; Chautauqua After Hours, Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company, 121 N. Pearl Street (www.johnniebyrd.beer).

Saturday, June 9 — “Post War Relief Efforts,” Helen Lewis, (Adult Workshop), Gardner Building, Room 115, WSC, 10:30 a.m.; “German-Americans in WWI,” Paul Vickery (Adult Workshop), Gardner Building, Room 115, WSC, 12:30 p.m.; “Literature of the WWI Era,” Karen Vuranch (Adult Workshop), Gardner Building, Room 115, WSC Wayne Community Theatre, Peterson Fine Arts Building, Room 210, Wayne State College, 2 p.m.; Wayne Community Theatre, Peterson Fine Arts Building, Room 210 Wayne State College, 6:30 p.m.; Paul Vickery as President Woodrow Wilson, Ramsey Theatre, Peterson Fine Arts Building, WSC, 7:15 p.m.; An evening with W.E.B. Du Bois (Charles Everett Pace), Ramsey Theatre, Peterson Fine Arts Building, WSC, 7:30 p.m.; Chautauqua After Hours, Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company, 121 N. Pearl Street, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 10 — “Religion in American Politics: From Bryan to Bush,” Ted Kachel (Adult Workshop), Gardner Building, Room 115, WSC, 2 p.m.; Historical Presentations and Reception, Wayne County Historical Museum, Seventh and Lincoln Streets, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Local Entertainment, Ramsey Theatre, Peterson Fine Arts Building, WSC, 6:30 p.m.; Paul Vickery as President Woodrow Wilson, Ramsey Theatre, Peterson Fine Arts Building, WSC, 7:15 p.m.; An evening with Edith Wharton (Karen Vuranch), Ramsey Theatre, Peterson Fine Arts Building, WSC.

Adult workshops are scheduled to last appoximately one hour.

For more information and a mobile-friendly agenda, please visit www.NebraskaChautauqua.org

Members of the 2018 WWI Chautauqua Steering Committee include:

Dr. Yasuko Taoka, Committee Chair; Dr. Andrew Alexander, Dr. Eric Colvard, Dr. Melissa Derechailo, Mr. John Dunning, Dr. Barbara Engebretsen, Mr. Bill Engebretsen, Ms. Irene Fletcher, Mr. David Graber, Ms. Shelby Hagerdon, Dr. Andrew Haslit, Ms. Heather Headley, Ms. Melanie Loggins, Dr. Stephanie Marcellus, Ms. Rita McLean, Ms. Abby Schademann, Mr. Marcus Schlichter, Ms. Mollie Spieker, Mr. Gary Weddel, Dr. Joseph Weixelman and Dr. Becky Zavada.