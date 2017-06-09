Budget, CAC hours debated by council

Property owners in Wayne will see no increase in the tax asking from the city following the adoption of the 2017-2018 budget at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Nancy Braden, City Finance Director, highlighted some of the changes in the coming year's budget and explained how final numbers were calculated.

The taxes a homeowner pays may be slightly higher in the coming year, based on the valuation of the home and the $450 per $100,000 in valuation reflects only the city's share of the tax asking. Other entities, such as the county and school, also receive tax dollars from property owners.

Following Braden's presentation and questions from council members, the council voted unanimously to adopt the 2017-2018 Budget, the final property tax request, the annual appropriation bill and the allowable one percent increase in base limitation of restricted funds budget.

All are necessary prior to the start of the city's next fiscal year, which is Oct. 1.

Council members took no action on a recommendation from Bryce Meyer, Recreation Director, to reduce hours at the Community Activity Center (CAC).

Debate centered on how many patrons use the CAC after 9 p.m. and whether or not it was feasible to continue to remain open until 10 p.m.

Currently the CAC closes at the same time the pool does in the summer and remains open later from Sept. 1 through May 31.

Also debated was the need to stay open late on Saturdays and Sundays.

Council member Matt Eischeid asked Meyer to come back to council with numbers of users during the time frame in question. These numbers and the question of hours of operation will be discussed at a council meeting in January.

In other action, the council approved the appointment of Heather Headley as Library Director for the Wayne Public Library.

Headley is a Wayne native and worked at the library on a part-time basis through high school before earning a degree in Library Science. She will begin her duties Oct. 2 and will replace retiring director Lauren Lofgren.

Randall Robertson became the newest member of the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department following approval by the council.

Council members approved a request from Wayne State College for a fireworks display on Saturday, Sept. 9.

This display will be similar to that of last year. Wayne Volunteer Fire Chief Phil Monahan said he had no concerns with the lighting of fireworks but did ask the college to notify the hospital and care center, as well as residents in the area before the event.

Approval was given for a Class LK Liquor License for Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company.

Greg Ptacek, owner of the brewery, showed council members a drawing of the building and explained the area in which beer will be brewed and where serving will take place. Due to delays in getting equipment, the business has pushed back the opening date until sometime in late October.

Resolution 2017-82 was approved, formalizing the agreement between the city of Wayne and Providence Medical Center for ambulance service.

City Administrator Wes Blecke thanked PMC Administrator Jim Frank for the work he and the hospital board have done on the agreement over the last several months.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.