Budget approved, resignation accepted by school board

Taxes paid by local tax payers to support Wayne Community Schools will be approximately $800,000 less than last year following action taken at Monday's meeting of the Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education.

Superintendent Mark Lenihan updated the board on the coming year's budget and tax asking. He told the board that the valuation of land in the district (which includes portions of Wayne County and Dixon County) was "basically flat."

The final valuation for the coming year, which includes the General Fund, Special Building Fund, Bonds and Qualified Capital Improvements is $1.036 per $100 in property valuation. Last year this number was $1.1237.

Lenihan said he had taken the district budget numbers to the Nebraska Department of Education and was told the district is "in good shape."

Board members accepted, with regrets, the resignation of Rich Rethwisch effective at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

In other action, the board heard a report from Melody Hill, Wayne High School Guidance Counselor on the ACT results from the seniors who had graduated in May of 2017. Wayne students scored an average of 22.4 on the test, which is higher than both the state and national averages in all categories.

Mrs. Hill also presented information on the post-secondary plans for members of the class of 2017, which included work (two students), the military (one student) and post-secondary education (74 students). She also shared college choices for those students and programs of study.

Board members also approved a payment of $287,533 to TIJ Construction for the locker room/ITE classroom renovation project.

Superintendent Lenihan told the board that at this point, the district has paid for 90 percent of the project, with the final amount to be paid to be determined at the completion of the project. He listed several items that have been completed in recent days and noted that the State Fire Marshal would be at the school this week to inspect portions of the project.

Board members approved a lease with Sunnyview Place LLC effective from June 1, 2018 through May 31, 2024. The building is used as the Early Learning Center for the district.

The $43,200 lease for the first year of the lease is a 10 percent reduction from the current agreement and will be reduced by an additional five percent for the following year. At that point the lease amount will be determined by the change in the Consumer Price Index.

Also noted during Monday's meeting was a change in the date of Parent-Teacher Conferences this fall.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, the conferences have been changed to Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. School will be dismissed at 1 p.m. that day. There will be a full day of school on Thursday, Sept. 28 and no school on Friday, Sept. 29 when conferences will resume.

Enrollment numbers presented at the meeting indicate that total enrollment Pre-K through 12th grade is 918 students. The kindergarten class is the smallest with 54 students, while the seventh grade and tenth grade classes both have 82 students.

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. in the library of the Junior-Senior High School.