Buck sworn in as new council member

The Wayne City Council is now back to full capacity following the swearing in of Terri Buck as a Ward 1 representative.

The action took place during Thursday's meeting of the Wayne City Council. The meeting was moved from its normal first Tuesday of the month due to the 4th of July holiday falling on Tuesday.

During Thursday's meeting the council spent a considerable amount of time discussing whether a portion of a street near the Summer Sports Complex should be paved.

Mayor Ken Chamberlain told the council it would cost the city nearly $500,000 to pave Fourth Street and Rugby Road.

It was noted that there are unknowns on what will become of the lagoon and that could be a determining factor in whether Rugby Road should be paved or graveled. In addition, discussion was held on the amount of traffic using the road.

Following debate, council voted to accept a bid and award a contract to A&R Construction for $712,528.27. Three alternates to the bid were not acted upon.

In other action, the council voted to move forward on amending the city code in regard to parking on West Clark Street.

Garek Bebee, owner of Rezurrected Rod & Kustom, told the council semi trucks parking on the street near his business are a concern. He cited safety concerns and increased traffic because of his business as the reasons for his request for time limits on parking.

Following discussion, the council voted to move forward to have the area as a no parking from midnight to 5 a.m. zone.

Council members also rescinded a resolution in regard to a redevelopment plan for Benscoter, Inc. - Crown II Housing Project. The resolution included language that required a portion of the TIF funding connected to the project be used for park upgrades. However, it was determined that TIF funds must be used for something that is specifically part of the area receiving TIF money.

The council then approved a new resolution for the redevelopment of the Benscoter, Inc. - Crown II Housing Project that did not include money for park upgrades.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 18 at 5:30 p.m.