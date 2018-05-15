BREAKING NEWS: Primary Election results in

A total of 2,094 ballots were counted this evening after the polls closed on the 2018 Primary Election.

Local results included:

City of Wayne Mayor -

Pat Melena: 415 votes

Cale Giese: 412 votes

Doug Sturm: 171 votes

Jennifer Sievers: 133 votes

Wayne County Treasurer -

Tammy Paustian: 980 votes

Brandon Hall: 666 votes

Wayne County Attorney -

Amy Miller: 915 votes

Michael Pieper: 730 votes

Wayne County Commissioner, District 1 -

Terry Sievers: 270 votes

David Westerhold: 225 votes

Damon Henschke: 115 votes

While the race for the Wayne County Treasurer and Wayne County Attorney are now finished, the two remaining mayoral candidates will face one another in November. Also facing another race is the District 1 commissioner who will be on the ballot against Democratic candidate Lou Benscoter. Also in the fall, look for the school board election for local races.