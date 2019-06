Members of the Wayne FFA chapter, along with Advisor Toni Rasmussen, served breakfast to approximately 75 people on June 8.

The breakfast was held at the Wayne Municipal Airport and was the second in a series of breakfasts designed to allow the community to see what the airport has to offer.

There will be no breakfast in July. The Wayne TeamMates program will host the breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 7 to 10 a.m.