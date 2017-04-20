Home / News / Boomerfest is underway

Boomerfest is underway

Thu, 04/20/2017 - 1:25pm claraosten

A day-long event geared toward seniors is underway at the Wayne City Auditorium.
Boomerfest, formerly known as Elderfest, began this morning with a variety of venders and service providers on hand.
Those in attendance were also able to enjoy food and coffee, as well as visit with friends.
Activities continue throughout the day with a dance by the Burt Heithold Band this afternoon until 5 p.m. and a second dance with music provided by The Senders Band from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
All of the events are taking place at the Wayne City Auditorium.

