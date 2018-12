It is Enchanted Forest Book Fair at Wayne Elementary is week. The library is all set up for previews on Monday. Selling and buying starts at 7:30 AM on Tuesday and continues until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday hours are the same. Thursday hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. pm.

It is festive with lots of good reading choices. If you can’t get to school you may order online at scholastic.com/bf/wayne