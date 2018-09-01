Board organization, playground addition on school board agenda

New faces will be serving as president and vice president of the Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education following action taken at Monday's meeting.

Wendy Consoli has been elected to the position of president of the board. She replaces Dr. Carolyn Linster, who has served as the board president for a number of years. Linster will not be seeking re-election to a board position.

Jaime Manz will serve as vice president of the board for the coming year. She replaces Dr. Jeryl Nelson in the position.

Eric Knutson, the school's attorney, read through the district's Code of Ethics policy and board members recited the key points of the policy.

Following the selection of board members to various committees, the appointing of a board recording secretary (Deb Daum) and treasurer (Rochelle Nelson) and the appointment of the depository institution, classified recording records and legal counsel, the board approved the hiring of two new teachers for the district.

Hannah Smith was hired for the position of Family and Consumer Science Teacher and Kelly Ptacek was hired to fill the elementary special education position.

Smith is currently finishing her degree through Wayne State College and student teaching in the Wayne School system.

Ptacek has been teaching Neligh-Oakdale School system. She is working on her Special Education provisional endorsement.

During Monday's meeting, the board received some good news in regard to the district's health and dental insurance.

There will be no increase in either the district's health or dental insurance.

Steve Muir with Elkhorn Valley Agency, told the board that this is something he "is not sure has ever happened before." He said the zero percent increase will involve the district's coverage from Sept. 1, 2018 through Aug. 31, 2019.

The board thanked Muir for the work he has done in past years and the support he offers to the district.

Also during the meeting the board listened to a presentation by Kyle Nelson and Molly Redden, representing the Wayne Basketball Development Association (WBDA) on a proposal to create a hard surface play area on the east side of Wayne Elementary School. They showed drawings of the proposed area and explained the advantages to the school and the increased ADA accessibility.

It was noted that WBDA and several businesses have pledged monetary support for the project and donations could be run through the Wayne Community Schools Foundation.

Superintendent Mark Lenihan said the board could possibly discuss and approve the concept at the February meeting.

The 2018-2019 school calendar was approved with only minor adjustments made from the calendar presented at the December meeting.

The Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. in the junior-senior high school library.

