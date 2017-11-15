Board hears update on new program

A presentation from FFA officers, the district's recent audit and first reading of the district's drone policy highlighted the meeting of the Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education on Monday.

FFA officers Mariah Frevert and Megan Keiser, along with Advisor Toni Rasmussen, spoke to the board on the newly formed organization at Wayne High School. They highlighted information they have learned in class and the outside activities they have taken part in, including land judging and dairy evaluation.

They also discussed plans for the coming weeks and next semester.

Superintendent Mark Lenihan walked the board members through the recently completed district audit.

Mike Pommer completed the audit and Lenihan told the board that he (Pommer) "feels comfortable with the district's process."

Lenihan highlighted several areas of the audit, including the district's depreciation fund and cash reserves.

"Financially, the district is in good shape. We just need to make sure we stay on budget," Lenihan said.

In regard to the district's drone policy, Lenihan told the board there was no direction available from the Perry Law Firm, the firm the district has worked with to review all of its current policies. Instead, the district researched the issue and took information from the current policy in place at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The district needs to have someone who is licensed to operate the drone and it cannot be flown within a certain radius of the Wayne Municipal Airport.

In addition, the rules of use of the drone are included in the policy.

During the meeting Superintendent Lenihan spoke to the board about the recent Job Shadowing meetings held for community businesses. He said that approximately 40 businesses attended, "representing a good cross-section of the community."

The businesses will partner with the school to provide a chance for juniors to job shadow two businesses on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Each job shadow will last two hours with students then required to write reflections on their experiences.

Lenihan also showed the board 2015-2016 per pupil costs to educate students in the Wayne District.

Wayne ranks 26th lowest of the 245 districts in the state. The state average is $11,902, while the cost to educate a student the Wayne district is $11,239.

During administrator reports Elementary Principal Russ Plager told the board of the recent Math/Science Night in which over 200 people were in attendance.

Athletic Director Dennis Dolliver told the board that the enrollment at Wayne High School will put Wayne as the second highest school in Class C-1 and only six students short of being a Class B school.

The Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. in the Junior-Senior High School library.