Board of Education conducts July meeting

A relatively short agenda greeted board members during the regular meeting of the Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education meeting on Monday.

The meeting was conducted at the Early Learning Center with all board members present.

Approval was given to extend a pending offer to Staci Foote as a kindergarten teacher with Wayne Community Schools. Foote is in the process of being released from her contract with South Sioux Public Schools and needs to be released from that contract before she can sign a contract with Wayne Community Schools. The extension was granted until Aug. 1, 2018.

Four new part-time employees have been hired to fill positions in the kitchen and six paraprofessional have been hired on a part-time basis and will fill positions at the Early Learning Center, Elementary School and Junior-Senior High School.

An annual hearing and review was held for board policies dealing with bullying, student fees, homeless students, parental involvement and Improving Learning for Children with Disabilities (ILCD).

Discussion was held on each of these policies and it was noted that there were no major changes from past policy.

Second reading approval was given to the K-6 Handbook, after several changes to policies were made.

Board members approved a number of polices which were up for annual review. Among these was Policy 2101, which acknowledges the superintendent as CEO of the district.

Both the 2018-2019 Teacher Handbook and 2018-2019 Non-Certificated Staff Handbook were approved and second reading waived, due to no changes being made in them.

During Superintendent Mark Lenihan's report, he told the board that the district will be receiving a dividend check of $5,426 from Employers Mutual Insurance based on claims from past years.

Committee reports included a Foundation report on activities scheduled during the Wayne Chicken Show and the fact that applications have been received for the position of Foundation Director.

There will be a Candidate Forum for the six candidates running for the open positions on the Board of Education on Monday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the Junior-Senior High School commons.

Following the regular meeting, the board conducted a retreat, which was facilitated by Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association (NRCSA) representatives Fred Helmink and Robin Stevens.

Topics discussed in small group discussions included assets and strengths of the district, concerns and issues and how to narrow, prioritize and categorize the process.

The Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Junior-Senior High School library. This is a time change due to an Open House being held prior to the start of the 2018-2019 school year.