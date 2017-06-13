Board of Education approves policies, handbook

Policies dealing with administration, business, personnel, students and instruction were all approved during Monday's meeting of the Wayne Community School's Board of Education.

The district is currently updating all of its policies based on suggestions from the Perry Law Firm.

A committee has been working for several months to compare the policies the board already had in place with those offered by the law firm.

Superintendent Mark Lenihan said that the majority of the policies stayed the same and others needed only minor changes.

Lenihan thanked the committee for their efforts and said, "we appreciate the work the Policy Committee has done to get this project completed."

The 2017-2018 Junior-Senior Handbook was approved on second reading.

Mark Hanson, High School Principal, and Rocky Ruhl, Junior High Principal, explained to the board the changes that have been made to the document, including the addition of the updated board policies.

A presentation was given by Judy Poehlman on the district's Wellness Policy.

She noted that schools are required to have an active document on the district's policy, dealing with the entire day, not just meals.

"We have to have something measurable and have to deal with things like physical activity, healthy eating and drinking more water. We also have new challenges in dealing with health concerns such as diabetes, peanut allergies and gluten intolerance," she said.

The 12 page document will be included as a new policy for the district and will be reviewed again next year.

In other action, the board approved a quote from Nevco for $27,052.41 for a new scoreboard for the high school gym.

The cost will be fully funded by the Athletic Boosters and the Wayne Community Schools Foundation.

A bid of $13,147.26 was accepted from Midwest Music Center for a sound system for the elementary school gym. A portion of the costs will be paid for by the Wayne Education Boosters.

During reports from the administration, Superintendent Lenihan told the board that the state aid certification will result in the district receiving $218,522 for the next fiscal year. This is down slightly from this year's allocation.

Lenihan talked to the board about the Wayne/Wakefield Baseball Coop agreement and said Wakefield Community Schools are discussing options for the coming year. The number of students from Wakefield involved in the program has declined in recent years.

Board members said they were happy with the current agreement and discussed what Wakefield contributes to the program.

During his report, Junior High Principal/Athletic Director Rocky Ruhl thanked the district for the opportunity to be a part of Wayne Community Schools for the last 30 years. Board President Carolyn Linster thanked Ruhl for his service and presented him with lifetime passes to Wayne athletic events.

Information was provided to the board on upcoming activities planned by the Wayne Community Schools Foundation. These include the Alumni Weekend activities in conjunction with the Wayne Chicken Show and the Gift-A-Thon to be held in August.

Superintendent Lenihan told the board that the locker room/CTE renovation project is going well and plans are for the areas to be ready by the start of fall sports practices.

"This will be a really good improvement for the school," he said.

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, July 10 at 5 p.m.