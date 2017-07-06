Bids awarded and tabled in recent commissioners meeting

In Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne County Board of Commissioners, discussions centered on engineered materials needed for two County Bridge Match Program (CBMP) projects and the purchase of a new semi trailer for one of the districts.

While the discussion was tabled at the last meeting regarding the CBMP material bids, Highway Superintendent Mark Casey sent the bid specs from each to Minelli-Wagners, the engineering firm being utilized for the two projects, to have them inspected more closely.

All three commissioners discussed faulty materials they had received in the past from Contech, who happened to have the lowest bid for the bridge project at hand.

A representative from Contech sat in on Tuesday's meeting after hearing about the concerns the commissioners had regarding their products.

Richard Ludwig, Contech's rep, apologized for the products Wayne County had received, but stated that their company hadn't become the largest manufacturer of those in the country by having faulty product.

Minelli-Wagners' recommendation was to take the Contech bid with stipulations for inspection at the facility, to which Casey added that Contech should be responsible for a portion if not all of the costs associated with that inspection. An inspector from the engineering firm along with Casey would visit the plant to perform a pre-engineering inspection.

With that in mind and the verbal agreement by Ludwig to cover costs not yet determined, the commissioners awarded the bid to Contech for $66,285.

Casey opened a set of bids for a trailer needed in commissioner Randy Larson's district. According to Larson, the trailer currently used by his district has been parked and isn't safely drivable any longer.

Several bids were received, each with base model pricing and with option pricing. Those options included an electric roll tarp, air ride suspension and aluminum wheels among others.

While the lowest base model bid came from Boyer Ridge Manufacturing for $39,900, each option added changed the price, while some other companies' base trailers came with more options or had lower prices associated with each added option.

Because of this and the number of bids received, commissioners felt it best to table the bidding process until a side-by-side comparison could be made of each trailer on a spreadsheet.

Casey gave a lengthy update on bridge and road projects in the area, including the bridge currently out on 859th Road immediately north of Carroll.

The project has been off to a slow start and Casey told the commissioners that the original plans had asked to drill 75 feet, but they went 95 feet and were still short on bearing. The construction company was going to wait 24 hours to see how things settled before testing once more.

Another project on the list this summer is the paving of a portion of Centennial Road south of 7th street. The right of way documents had all been mailed or hand-delivered Casey said, and the project is slated to get started in early July.

In other news, the City of Wayne took action to set aside $10,000 in the coming budget year to put toward the second Pictometry flight the county is scheduling for 2018.

Brian Kesting, the technology support specialist for the City of Wayne, was on hand to tell the commissioners about the funds the council was allocating for the flight.

The flight is the final of two flights, one of which was conducted in 2015. The aerial imagery captured by the company is used by the city police and Sheriff's departments, assessor's office as well as by Emergency Management.

From seeing where propane or gas tanks may be located during natural disaster, to seeing what structures a fugitive might be able to hide in or simply who put up a new garage so their property valuation can reflect that, the imagery has proven to be a valuable tool for number entities in the county.

Another discussion point at the meeting was that of July 3. County employees will not work, nor will the courthouse be open on July 3.

After an employee at the courthouse brought up the matter, commissioners discussed and decided in lieu of the half day given on the Friday of the Wayne County Fair and the Christmas Eve hours (it falls on a Sunday this year), employees would receive July 3 off.

The next meeting of the Wayne County Board of Commissioners will be held June 20 at 9 a.m. in the Wayne County Courthouse.