Bids accepted to begin underground electrical project

A bid for materials for an upcoming electrical distribution project and a first reading approval for changes in the city code's snow plow alert highlighted Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

Council members listened to information on the bids for the materials to be used for the West Inner and East Inner Conversion Project.

The bid process involved four different items and four different proposals.

Tim Sutton with the Electrical Distribution Department, explained the bids and outlined the time frame for completion of the project. Work is scheduled to begin as early as April with the majority of the work being done in 2017. However, he noted work could continue into 2018.

When completed the project, which involves three separate areas within the city, will result in electrical wires being underground.

First reading approval was given to a change in the city code in regard to language for the issuance of a snow plow alert.

Current language is complicated and involves having a certain amount of snow and having the alert in effect for a certain number of hours.

Both City Administrator Lowell Johnson and Police Chief Marlen Chinn told the council that the snow requirement would not have been met during the recent storm, but that the ice that resulted from the storm made clearing the streets even more dangerous.

The ordinance will be brought back for second reading at the next meeting.

Council members debated the cost of carpet for the current City Hall renovation project.

The city had received one bid for the carpet.

Discussion then centered on the cost and the time frame to get the project completed. Council members then voted 5-1 to accept the bid and move forward. Council member Matt Eischeid voted against accepting the bid and council members Jon Haase and Cale Giese were absent from Tuesday's meeting.

In other action, the council approved the application of Don Johnson to the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department. Johnson, a Wayne High School graduate, is currently pursuing a degree at Wayne State College.

Mayor Ken Chamberlain brought forth three names of individuals to serve on the LB840 Loan Committee. These names were approved by the council.

Council members also took action to begin the process of advertising for the position of City Administrator. City Administrator Johnson has indicated his plans to retire in July of this year. A job description will be put together and committee formed to evaluate candidates for the position.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Wayne Senior Center.

