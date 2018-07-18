Bid awarded for pedestrian curb ramps

Work will begin in the spring of 2019 for a Community Development Block Grant project following action taken at Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

A bid of $168,483.61 from I & A Construction of Sioux City, Iowa was accepted at the meeting.

Council members learned that the bid was the lowest of three received and lower than the engineer's estimate of $237,000. This will allow for additional work to be done with the grant money received.

Jon Mooberry, with JEO Consulting, the engineer for the project, told the council that he had reviewed the bids and checked with references on similar projects and recommended the awarding of the bid.

Concern was expressed about the fact that the project will not begin until the spring of 2019 and whether that would impact the city receiving additional block grant funds.

City Administrator Wes Blecke said he had spoken with Jan Merrill, Community Planner with Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, and she felt comfortable with the starting date.

Sarah Gunion, Student Activities Coordinator for Wayne State College, was present at Tuesday's meeting to request street closure for the Wayne State Homecoming Parade and Band Day on Saturday, Sept. 29.

Approval was given to the request.

A public hearing was held and resolution passed in regard to the final plat for the Southview III Addition to Wayne.

Joel Hansen, City Planner, told the council that the Planning Commission had approved the plat and the process is continuing to move forward. It will allow for the eventual sale of the property and create better drainage for the area, located south of Grainland Road.

Doug Pierson, who owns the land in question, told the council that the project is "long overdue. Lots of water goes through the area."

The action is part of a multi-step process for the area.

A resolution was also passed approved an application for a Class C (on and off sale beer, wine and distilled spirits) Liquor License for Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company. The license is in addition to the Class LK Liquor License (craft brewery wit catering) the business already has.

Two ordinances dealing with parking in the northeast quadrant of the city (near Sunnyview Park) received second reading approval and an ordinance creating a Transmission Substation Service Agreement between Nebraska Public Power District and the city of Wayne were approved.

Final payment in the amount of $68,588.64 to A&R Construction was approved for the Fourth Street Paving Project. This came after a change order for a decrease of $62,987.77 for the project.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.

