Bad Checks

According to the Wayne Police Department, reports of a male in his late 50s to early 60s with longer gray hair was attempting to write checks at Bomgaars on Pac N Save blanks. The man was driving a newer dark Ford Explorer. Further cause for for concern is that neither Adam nor Kim Endicott, the only two authorized to write Pac N Save checks, is missing any blank checks.

If you have had an experience similar to this or recognize the suspect, please contact the Wayne Police Department at 402-375-2626.