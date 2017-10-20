Home / News / Bad Checks

Bad Checks

Fri, 10/20/2017 - 5:02pm CalynADunklau

According to the Wayne Police Department, reports of a male in his late 50s to early 60s with longer gray hair was attempting to write checks at Bomgaars on Pac N Save blanks. The man was driving a newer dark Ford Explorer. Further cause for for concern is that neither Adam nor Kim Endicott, the only two authorized to write Pac N Save checks, is missing any blank checks. 

If you have had an experience similar to this or recognize the suspect, please contact the Wayne Police Department at 402-375-2626.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Previous issues
