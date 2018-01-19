Authorities searching for wanted Randolph man

In a recently received press release from the Cedar County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Larry Koranda is asking the public for assistance in located Jared Leonard.

According to the documents received, the 33 year old Randolph man has an arrest warrant out in connection to a child abuse and domestic assault case.

The warrant was filed on a felony count of child abuse against a four-month old infant and a felony count of strangulation. In addition, he is also charged with a misdemeanor count of third degree domestic assault and a misdemeanor charge of willful reckless driving.

The documents state that the alleged incidents took place Jan. 14, saying that Leonard "did knowingly and intentionally permit a minor child...to be placed in a situation that endangered her life or physical or mental health, which did not result in serious bodily injury" as well as "did knowingly or intentionally impede the normal breathing or circulation of the blood by applying pressure on the throat or neck of the other person" among other things.

Anyone who knows of Leonard's whereabouts or might have information regarding Leonard is asked to please immediately contact the Cedar County Sheriff's Office at 402-254-6884.