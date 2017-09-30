Authorities investigating fatality accident

On Friday evening, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigated a traffic fatality at the intersection of 577 Ave and 849 Rd.

A pickup and a semi truck collided which caused both vehicles to enter the ditch on the southwest corner of the intersection. The semi truck came to rest on top of the pickup.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Wayne Fire Department, Providence Medical Center, and the Nebraska State Patrol. The collision remains under investigation and additional details will be released pending notification of family.