Assistant elementary principal hired for Wayne Public Schools

Mark Evetovich will serve as the Wayne Community Schools' Assistant Elementary Principal and District Assessment Coordinator following action taken at Monday's Board of Education meeting.

Evetovich will replace Tucker Hight, who was recently hired as the high school principal for the district. He is currently employed with the Walthill Schools and has previously served on the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education.

Elementary Principal Russ Plager presented information to the board on the Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) program being implemented at the elementary school.

Plager told the board the program is designed to include a tiered support system so "students don't slip through the cracks." It is based on three areas - literacy, behavior and math.

In new business, board members approved a contract with Trane for spring and fall maintenance of the district's heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units. The two-year agreement is for $16,000 per year.

Also approved was an agreement with KSB School Law for legal representation. The agreement allows the school to contact the law firm if the need arises, and allows the district access to services provided by the firm.

First reading approval was given to the After School Program Handbook.

Elementary Principal Plager told the board the Wayne program is being modeled after a similar program in Albion and the information in the handbook is based on the information included in the elementary school handbook.

He told the board he would like to move forward on hiring the staff for the program and begin to take applications for the 2019-2020 school year.

An agenda item regarding the purchase of Chromebooks for the 2019-2020 school year was approved.

Total cost for the Chromebooks, which will be used by eighth and ninth grade students is $48,194.85.

Dates for graduation, as well as the list of graduates, was approved.

Graduation for Wayne High seniors will be Saturday, May 11 at 2 p.m. at Rice Auditorium and graduation for Early Learning Center students will be Monday, May 13 at 7 p.m.

The last day of school for Wayne Community Schools' students will be Tuesday, May 21 at noon.

A bid of $81,665 was awarded to Otte Construction for installation of ceiling tile and LED Lighting for classrooms in the upper level of the high school and the west hallway near the gym.

Assistant Special Education Director Tucker Hight told the board the annual Spring Sprints event has been scheduled for Friday, May 3. The event has grown considerably in recent years and Hight encouraged all to attend.

During committee updates, it was announced that the annual Alumni Tournament, involving both volleyball and basketball teams, will be held Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20. Additional volunteers are needed to help with the event.

Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, May 13 at 5 p.m. in the junior-senior high school library.