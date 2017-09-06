Arnie's makes $25,000 contribution to Legacy Fund

Bill and Betty Reeg of Arnie's Ford made the first non-board member contribution to the Wayne Area Legacy Fund.

The presentation of a $25,000 check was made during Friday's Chamber Coffee, hosted by the Legacy Fund.

Bill Dickey, Legacy Fund Chair, spoke during the event and explained the process of establishing the fund in the Wayne Community and thanked the Reegs for their generous contribution.

A "Drive 4 UR Community" event, sponsored by Arnie's Ford will be held at the Wayne Fire Hall on Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For each vehicle that is test-driven, $20 will be contributed to the Legacy Fund.