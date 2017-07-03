Home / News / Area departments respond to house fire

Area departments respond to house fire

Tue, 03/07/2017 - 9:40am claraosten

Volunteer firefighters from Wakefield, Allen-Waterbury and Wayne battled a house fire on Monday afternoon.
At approximately 3 p.m. the firefighters responded to a call of a house on fire approximately five miles north of Wakefield.
In addition to the firefighters, crews from Northeast Power were on scene to shut off power to the house.
The Dixon County Sheriff's Department was on scene.
No other information is available at this time.
Residents are reminded to use extreme caution in regard to fire as high winds and low humidity are predicted for today.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here