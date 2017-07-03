Area departments respond to house fire

Volunteer firefighters from Wakefield, Allen-Waterbury and Wayne battled a house fire on Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m. the firefighters responded to a call of a house on fire approximately five miles north of Wakefield.

In addition to the firefighters, crews from Northeast Power were on scene to shut off power to the house.

The Dixon County Sheriff's Department was on scene.

No other information is available at this time.

Residents are reminded to use extreme caution in regard to fire as high winds and low humidity are predicted for today.