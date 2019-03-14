Area dealing with too much water

As the calendar points to the fact that spring is here, most of Nebraska is dealing with storms of several varieties.

While the Panhandle dealt with blizzard conditions on Wednesday, melting snow and roughly 1.86 inches of rain into Thursday morning, caused flooding throughout the area.

Area schools were closed early and road crews spent most of the day taking precautions against rising water. Schools remained closed on Thursday.

Many county roads were closed as water rapidly ran through creeks and streams.

Click Here for a map of flooding from Wayne County Emergency Management.

On Thursday the area was placed in both winter storm warnings and flood warnings. High winds are also expected. Low-lying areas in Randolph were evacuated on Wednesday, while arial photos showed communities like West Point, Wakefield and Ponca surrounded by water. Thursday morning the City of Norfolk announced it would be evacuating a portion of the town due to one of the levies nearing failure.

Though weather reports indicate considerably better weather for the weekend and into next week, snow and rain mix is expected much of Thursday.