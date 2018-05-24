Area communities schedule Memorial Day services

A number of services have been planned this Memorial Day weekend throughout the area to remember and honor those who have served their country in the military, as well as all those who have gone before us and formed this country into what it is today.

In Wayne, the Memorial Day Program will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28 at Veterans Memorial Park in Greenwood Cemetery.

Music for the program will be provided by the Wayne Community Band, under the direction of Alex Wieland.

This year's featured speaker will be Sgt. Sebastian Kramer.

Involved in the program will be members of the Wayne Consolidated Veterans group and local auxiliaries.

In case of inclement weather, the program will be conducted at Wayne High School.

Flags at the cemetery will be put up Thursday, May 24 beginning at 6 p.m. and taken down on Tuesday, May 29 at 6 p.m.

Due to scheduling conflicts, there will not be a luncheon served at the Wayne Vets Club this year.

The 2018 Memorial Day Program at the St. Anne's Cemetery of Dixon, (which is located one-half mile east of the main street in Dixon) will be held on Sunday, May 27 at 2:30 p.m. with a program, color guard, and taps.

The Veterans from Laurel will assist.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and arrive by 2:15 p.m.

In the event of significant rain falling at the time of the service, it will be held at St. Anne's Parish Hall in Dixon.

The Concord-Dixon Cemetery Association will be hosting a Memorial Program on Sunday, May 27 at 2:30 p.m., at Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Area veterans are invited to attend as honored guests and are asked to enter together at the beginning of the program. Laurel Vets Post Color Guard and Taps will follow at the cemetery at 3:15 p.m.

In Carroll, members of the veterans' organizations will conduct a ceremony at Bethany Cemetery west of Carroll at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 28 and then move to the Carroll Auditorium for this year's Memorial Day program.

This year's guest speaker will be Dan Holtz, a retired professor from Peru State College. Also speaking will be Austin Fernau who was sponsored by the Carroll American Legion Post and attended Boys State in 2017. He will speak on his experiences.

Following the program at the auditorium, services will conclude at Elmwood Cemetery at Carroll.

The United Methodist Church will be again be sponsoring a Memorial Day roast beef dinner at the Carroll Auditorium from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Memorial Day observance at Laurel will take place Monday, May 28 at 10 a.m. at the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge new auditorium.

Steve Liewer will be this year's speaker during the program.

Pastor Jeffery Warner will give the invocation and benediction at the program and will provide a prayer at the service at the Laurel Cemetery following the program.

Patriotic musical selections will be provided by the Marian Mallatt Singers.

Following the program at the school, a service will be held at the Laurel Cemetery at 11 a.m.

The Allen Memorial Day Program will be held on Memorial Day, May 28 at the East View Cemetery at 10:15 a.m. (in case of inclement weather, ceremonies will be in commons at the Allen School).

This year's speaker is Christine Hjelmstad, the pastor of First Lutheran Church of Allen and Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord.

Commander Robert Kumm will give opening remarks.

Services will be sponsored by the Floyd Gleason Post 131 of the American Legion and Auxiliary of Allen. Several members of these organizations will deliver the prayer, conduct roll call and present a floral tribute.

The Honor Guard of Roy Reed Post/Squadron 252, The American Legion of Winside will leave from Winside on Monday morning, May 28 and all participants are asked to be there by 7 a.m. The group will travel to seven cemeteries in the area, including Theophlus, Immanuel, Swedish, Zion, Trinity Lutheran, Hoskins Community and Spring Branch. Winside Boy Scout Troop 179 will assist at the cemeteries, as well as Junior Auxiliary members KayLynn and Brianna Novak, who will give the prayer at each of the cemeteries. Post Chaplain Earl Fuoss will conduct the prayers at the program.

The Winside Memorial Day program begins at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 28 at the Winside Auditorium.

This year's guest speaker will be Post Adjutant Bud Neel.

Several members of the Legion and Auxiliary will receive certificates for continuous memberships in the respective organizations.

Following the program at the Auditorium, the group will process to Pleasantview Cemetery for the decoration of graves, a prayer, 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.

The Roy Reed Unit 252 American Legion Auxiliary will host a Memorial Day dinner at the Legion Post in Winside following the program at Pleasantview Cemetery.

Poppy Posters created by the fifth grade class at Winside Public School will be on display at the auditorium.

Wakefield's Memorial Day program is slated to begin at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 28 at the Wakefield Cemetery.

Steve Liewer, a military and veterans affairs officer for the Omaha World Herald will be this year's featured speaker.

Those attending the program are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

Earlier that day the Wakefield Presbyterian Church will serve breakfast at the church.

Serving begins at 8 a.m. and runs until noon. Those attending are asked to use the north entrance to the church.

American Legion Post 81 and Legion Auxiliary members are also reminded that the Avenue of Flags will be placed on Friday, May 25 at 6 p.m. Anyone wishing to assist is asked to meet at the cemetery. The flags will be removed at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 28.