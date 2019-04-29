April Students of the Month

Wayne State College and The Wayne Herald are featuring students of the month each month. Look for students you may know and congratulate them on a job well done!

Kiara Krusemark is a freshman at Wayne High School. Kiara is always respectful, willing to help others, always on task and always prepared. She strives for perfection, both in and out of the classroom. She was nominated by multiple high school teachers. Kiara is the daughter of Matt and Traci Krusemark.

Rhys Hanish is a second grader at Wayne Elementary School. Rhys exhibits a caring and respectful attitude in all classroom subjects and on the playground. He loves to read and has a wealth of knowledge in many subjects. He was nominated by Cheryl Suehl. Rhys is the son of Jacob and Kelli Hanish.

Bethany Kneifl is a senior at Allen Consolidated Schools. Bethany has really developed into a great leader over the course of this school year and has continually pushed herself academically. She possesses several strong qualities and has a very bright future ahead of her. She was nominated by Joshua Batenhorst. Bethany is the daughter of Bernard and Rebecca Kneifl.

Shane Benson is an eighth grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Middle School. Shane is a quiet leader in our Middle School. He demonstrates leadership in the ways he treats everyone, interacts with others and strives for excellence. Perseverance, kindness, creativity and thoughtfulness are all part of Shane's character. He was nominated by Mrs. VanMeter. Shane is the son of Shannon and Elizabeth Benson.

Joseph Gonzalez is a sixth grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Middle School. Joseph is such a great kid! He is always looking out for other people and is willing to help out. He works hard in the classroom and asks such great questions when he doesn't understand. Joseph comes to school with a smile on his face and is always very respectful. He was nominated by Mrs. Hall. Joseph is the son of Jose Gonzalez and Alicia Alvarez.

Cora Lynn Rischmueller is a freshman at Wakefield High School. Cora Lynn is a student who can be counted on! She is dependable, a hard worker and always gives her best in class and all activities of which she is a member. Cora Lynn is respectful to peers and staff, always ready to lend a helping hand wherever needed. She is a welcome addition to our school! She was nominated by the Wakefield 7-12 staff. Cora Lynn is the daughter of Michael and Hedi Rischmueller.

Jacqueline Escalante is a sophomore at Winside High School. Jackie is an active student and positive role model at Winside High School. She successfully balances academics, sports and extra-curricular activities. Jackie is kind as she greets others and actively volunteers in service activities. She was nominated by the Winside staff. Jackie is the daughter of Wendy Escalante.

Brantley Schwedhelm is a kindergartner at Winside Public Elementary School. Brantley is a very helpful student at Winside Elementary. He recently helped many young students cut out shapes for a project. Brantley likes to assist the teacher by cleaning after snacks and putting away flexible seating. He was nominated by the Winside staff. Brantley is the son of Tom and Mellissa Schwedhelm.

Marie Allemann is a third grader at St. Mary's Catholic School. Marie is a kind-hearted student who is always willing to help others. She shares her strong faith and love for Jesus. She was nominated by Stacy Uttecht. Marie is the daughter of Ryan and Jilliane Allemann.