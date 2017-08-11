Approval given to move forward on Country Club Clubhouse renovation

Discussion on depleting the LB840 funds or providing funding from another source for the Wayne Country Club Clubhouse project was the major topic of Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

Council members had heard from representatives of the Wayne Country Club Board on the cost of the project. The board had asked the council to approve an additional $60,000 in LB840 funds as a no-interest, 15 year loan. The council earlier this year had approved a $150,000 loan to the country club for the project.

After debate at the last council meeting, the item was taken to the LB840 Committee for consideration. The committee recommended approving the request.

On Tuesday, council members debated options for the funding, including the use of the remaining LB840 funds or a loan from the city's electric fund.

The Country Club's request will deplete the LB840 funds and as loans are re-paid from these funds, the money will be deposited in a revolving loan fund which will be administered by a different committee.

Nancy Braden, City Finance Director, explained to the council how much LB840 money has been collected through sales tax, where the money has been allocated and what is currently being collected from the loans that have been approved. She also told the council that a portion of the money that is being collected has to be used to re-pay the electric fund, which is where the money has come from to make the loans until the sales tax revenue is received.

Council member Cale Giese said he felt "it is crazy to spend LB840 money on a building the city owns. We could write a check for the whole $210,000, loan the money to ourselves and then pay it back as the Country Club pays us. LB840 is a tool that we may need to use in the future, rather than get rid of all the money now."

Rusty Parker, representing the Country Club Board, told the council that the board had worked with the contractor, OCC Builders, Inc. to bring the cost of the project down and had raised an additional $16,600 in pledges in recent weeks. In addition, the Country Club plans to pay for a portion of the project from revenue they already have and do a portion of the work themselves.

Following a lengthy discussion, the council voted to approved the request to use LB840 funds on the project with council members Cale Giese, Jon Haase and Jennifer Sievers voting against the recommendation.

The council then approved a resolution which will award the contract for the project to OCC Builders, LLC in the amount of $519,400 and accepted three alternatives to the bid.

Council members then listened to a request from David Lindner to have a waiver for the installation of a sidewalk on his property at 620 Grainland Road.

Lindner said he felt it was unnecessary to put a sidewalk on the west side of his property "that goes nowhere. There is not a sidewalk on the property to the north of mine and there would be some issues putting one in at the north end of the block due to the slope."

After discussion of the issue, council members approved the waiver, with the understanding that if sidewalks should be required of the properties in the area in the future, Lindner would be required to put one in.

Two ordinances involving parking on Fourth Street near the rugby field received first reading approval.

These will allow for parking on the opposite side of the street than is normal and restrict parking from midnight to 5 a.m.

In other action, council gave its approval for the payment of claims for the current electrical projects taking place throughout the city.

The first of these was in the amount of $67,157.09 to Karian Peterson Powerline Contracting, LLC and the second in the amount of $16,886.66 to Klein Electric, Inc.

A resolution approving a memorandum of understanding between the City of Wayne and the Greenwood Cemetery Association was approved.

City Attorney Amy Miller told the council that no such written agreement had been in place in the past and this agreement will put into writing what has actually been happening at the cemetery.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.