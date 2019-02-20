Home / News / Another round of snow for northeast Nebraska

Another round of snow for northeast Nebraska

Wed, 02/20/2019 - 11:28am claraosten

Much to the delight of area school students, schools in most of northeast Nebraska were called off on Wednesday after more than six inches of snow fell in the area.

In Wayne, city crews, the Nebraska Department of Roads and property and business owners were out removing the light, fluffy snowfall. Fortunately, no wind accompanied this round of winter weather.

Thursday is anticipated to be the ‘lull between the storms’ as additional precipitation is forecast for Friday and into the weekend.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here