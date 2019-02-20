Another round of snow for northeast Nebraska

Much to the delight of area school students, schools in most of northeast Nebraska were called off on Wednesday after more than six inches of snow fell in the area.

In Wayne, city crews, the Nebraska Department of Roads and property and business owners were out removing the light, fluffy snowfall. Fortunately, no wind accompanied this round of winter weather.

Thursday is anticipated to be the ‘lull between the storms’ as additional precipitation is forecast for Friday and into the weekend.