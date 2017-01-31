Annual Chamber banquet honors area individuals and businesses

The annual Wayne Area Economic Development Chamber and Main Street banquet was held Sunday Jan. 26 in the Frey Conference Suite on Wayne State College's campus. The event, themed after Nebraska's 150th Birthday, was host to an array of businesses and individuals who are integral parts of our community.

Numerous awards were given out after the speaker, entertainment, dinner and silent auction ended, including large and small businesses of the year and Citizen of the Year among many others such as Most Valuable Patron and Educator of the Year.

Find the full list of awards and pictures from the banquet in this week's paper.