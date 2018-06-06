Agreement approved for Transfer Station operation

Although the meeting lasted less than a half hour, the Wayne City council passed four resolutions and gave first reading approval to two ordinances during Tuesday's meeting.

Resolutions were approved in regard to the Transfer Station agreement with Gill Hauling, Inc. for a three year lease.

The agreement states that Gill Hauling will pay the city a $1,000 per month lease payment and collect recyclable materials at no cost.

Representatives from Gill Hauling and the city of Wayne, with input from the Wayne Green Team, have been working toward an agreement for several weeks after discussion came up at a recent council meeting in regard to charging customers to bring recycling materials to the Transfer Station.

Sandy Brown, a member of the Wayne Green Team, told the council she was "happy with the outcome. We will continue to work on education in regard to recycling and plan to put up better signage at the Transfer Station."

In a related item, the council approved an ordinance amending the city code to state that all commercial and residential solid waste collected in the city has to go through the Transfer Station. This language was taken out of the code in 2017, but has been re-instated to allow Gill Hauling to collect additional fees for solid waste.

Council members also approved a resolution approving supplements to the Small Cell Master License agreement between the city of Wayne and Alltel Communications of Nebraska, doing business as Verizon Wireless.

This agreement outlines the charges for the installation of poles, a yearly rental fee for each small cell and a yearly maintenance fee for each device.

This equipment will be installed near Wayne State College to allow for better service to the area.

Council members also approved an amendment to the Power Purchase Agreement between the city of Wayne and Cottonwood Wind Project, LLC.

Also approved at Tuesday's meeting was a resolution approving the plan and moving forward with the invitation to bid for the Wayne 2018 Pedestrian Curb Ramp Project.

Jon Mooberry, Project Manager with JEO Consulting, outlined the time frame for the project, with a bid being awarded at the council's July 17 meeting and the tentative start of construction Aug. 13. However, substantial completion is not anticipated until Sept. 1, 2019 and final completion set for Oct. 1, 2019.

The city has received grant funding for the project, which is estimated to cost $301,770.

Council members also took action to approve pay estimate No. 7 for the West Inner and East Inner Conversion Electric Project in the amount of $86,257.39 to Karian Peterson Powerline Contracting,LLC.

Tim Sutton, Electric Distribution Superintendent, told the council that project is moving along well and within one month of being completed. Crews are currently working to install underground electric lines in the southeast quadrant of the city.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 19 at 5:30 p.m. on council chambers.