After school program, accreditation visit on board agenda

The possibility of implementing an After School program to assist students who may be at risk in a variety of ways will be explored following discussion at Monday's meeting of the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education.

Elementary Principal Russ Plager told the board he would like permission to form a committee, made up of both school personnel and community members to determine who would be served by the program and how it would be implemented.

He noted that the changing demographics of the student population, especially at the elementary school, has resulted in more at-risk students who would benefit from such a program.

"This program would allow for expanded learning opportunities for our students and that is good for our kids," Plager said. He indicated the district would look for grants to assist with the costs associated with the program. Also discussed was the possibility of working with Wayne State College students and upper level high school students as part of the program.

Plager said there are a number of competitive grants available for this type of program, which the district could apply for to be used in the 2019-2020 school year.

Additional information will be shared with the board as it becomes available.

Superintendent Mark Lenihan gave the board information on the recent AdancED Accreditation team that visited the school.

The external team visited the school Dec. 3-6 and "had a very good visit," according to Lenihan. He listed a number of board goals and accomplishments that the district shared with the team.

The district should receive a report from the visit in the next 30-90 days.

Melody Hill, Wayne High Guidance Counselor, presented information on the Class of 2018, including ACT scores and post-high school plans.

Hill said the district's ACT scores were "really close to the state average. Our district averages changed when the state began testing all the students as juniors." She did note that three students in the class had ACT scores of 30 or better.

Of the 56 students accounted for in the class of 2018, three entered the work force, two entered the military and 51 planned to attend post-secondary education. Thirteen of these chose a two year school and the remainder plan to further their education at a four-year college.

During the Facilities committee report, Superintendent Lenihan talked to the board about where the district is at in terms of work on the heating system at the elementary school, the restrooms at the high school and lighting in the buildings.

"We don't want to just rush into this project, but we need to get something done this summer," Lenihan told the board.

Discussion centered on which of the projects needed to be completed first and the time frame for getting the projects done during the time school is not in session.

In other action, recognition was given to the three board members who have completed their terms and will be going off the board.

Board members Dr. Carolyn Linster, Dr. Jeryl Nelson and Scott Hammer were recognized for their time on the board. They have a combined 40 years of service to the district.

Superintendent Lenihan thanked them for the work they have done, noting "it is more than just one meeting a month. The needs of our students are always foremost for these board members."

Dr. Linster, who served as Board President for several years, thanked all those she has worked with, including fellow board members, the administration and others in the school system.

Dr. Nelson said the district "has come a long way in the last 12 years, both with our finances and our facilities."

Hammer said the district "still has needs and they need to be addressed."

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. in the junior-senior high school library.