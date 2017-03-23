Home / News / Additional performance added for Wayne High Musical

Thu, 03/23/2017 - 12:44pm claraosten

Due to high demand, Wayne High School has decided to add a fourth performance of the musical "Beauty and the Beast" on Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m.  
Tickets are available from the school office or cast members.  Tickets for the three other performances have been sold out; however, there are usually small handful available at the door if ticketholder plans change and they are unable to use them.
To purchase tickets for the Thursday performance, contact the school at (402) 375-3150.

Previous issues
