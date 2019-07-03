Home / News / 2019 Cub Scout Pack 174 Pinewood Derby

2019 Cub Scout Pack 174 Pinewood Derby

Thu, 03/07/2019 - 5:03pm Sarah Lentz

On Sunday, March 3, Wayne Cub Scout Pack 174 held their annual Pinewood Derby. The derby was well attended by race fans and 24 Cub Scouts participated. The Pinewood Derby also had an open class race for those not in Cub Scouts, with 14 participants, including four girls. Placing in the top six racers were Cole Zach, Landen Claussen, Colten Smith, Owen Wynia, Ethan Samuelson and Jaxon Lindner. After a final heat of races, first place went to Landen Claussen, followed by Cole Zach in second place and Colten Smith in third. The Cub Scouts who participated in the Pinewood Derby showed off the variety of car designs they came up with.

