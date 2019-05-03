Wayne woman arrested on multiple charges

The Wayne Police Department, with the assistance of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, along with several vehicles, executed a search warrant on a residence in the 700 block of Westwood Road on Feb. 27.

This was in response to an investigation of numerous reports of residential burglaries that had been occurring in the City of Wayne and also in Wayne County.

The search warrant, along with subsequent interviews resulted in the arrest of 36 year old Katie Rutenbeck of Wayne. Rutenbeck is alleged to have entered homes, some more than once, removing cash, prescriptions and other items from the residences.

Formal charges have been filed by the Wayne County Attorney’s Office in Wayne County Court consisting of five counts of Burglary, two counts of Intentional Violations involving prescription controlled substances and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Chief of Police Marlen Chinn added, “There appears to be additional victims who either haven’t noticed the items taken yet or haven’t reported them to law enforcement and are being followed up on by both departments. Take precautions to keep your homes secured even if you think you will be gone just a short time and always secure your medications in your homes, especially those considered controlled substances. If you have old, unused or outdated prescriptions in your possession, please contact your local pharmacy for drop point locations or find out how to properly dispose of them.”