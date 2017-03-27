Wayne State College baseball drafts Jess Gibson

In a special ceremony held at Rice Auditorium Monday afternoon, the Wayne State College baseball team held a draft day signing ceremony and announced Jess Gibson of Wayne has signed a baseball draft day letter to become a Wildcat.

Jess, a 16 year old student at Wayne High School, lives in Wayne with his parents, Brian and Shannon, two older sisters and the family's foster son. At birth Jess was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and perinventricular leukomalacia, a form of brain damage. In addition, Jess is legally blind and wheelchair bound.

The signing of Jess to the baseball team was made possible through a partnership with Team Impact, a nationally-based non-profit organization that teams up with children with chronic illnesses to be a part of a college team.

"We are extremely excited to have Jess be a part of our program," said Wildcat head baseball coach Alex Koch. "There is nothing Jess loves more than to be an active part of a sports team. I have seen the way he works around the local softball teams and we are excited that he will be bringing his positive attitude and energy to our baseball program. Jess is a great kid with a big heart and we couldn't be more excited about having him as a Wildcat."