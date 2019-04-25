Boomerfest underway

Boomers and beyond are invited to the Wayne City Auditorium today (April 25) for the annual Boomerfest celebration.

Activities this morning include a variety of vendors, a demonstration by the Senior Monkeys from Providence Wellness Center, a pitch tournament and style show.

After an hour break from noon to 1 p.m., the Burt Heithold Band will provide dance music until 5 p.m.

Jim Casey and the Lightning Band will perform this evening, beginning at 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, however, those desiring to do so may make a free-will donation to offset the cost of the event.